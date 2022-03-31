The Washington Lions Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from each of the following schools: Washington High School, Trinity High School and McGuffey High School. If you would like to apply, see your high school guidance counselor or email mjspina@verizon.net for an application. The deadline to apply is April 11.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Ave., Canonsburg, is having an Easter bake sale April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance orders are being taken for Pascha bread, nut, poppy and apricot rolls. Please call 724-743-0231 by April 2.
The 92nd annual convention of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania will be held from April 3 to 5 at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern. The event will be hosted by District I. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.pagardenclubs.org.
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next meeting on April 12, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the home of Dr. E. Joseph Berger. The speaker will be environmentalist Rod Elder. Ron and his wife will be showing the members a video of their trip on an African safari. For more information, please contact Pat at 412-833-3034.