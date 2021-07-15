Descendants of Harry Austin Locy and Grace Closser Locy will hold their family reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Amwell Township Park. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, white elephant gift and a Chinese auction gift. Meats, buns, beverages and paper products will be provided.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod – WELS, located at 820 Plummer School Road in West Newton will celebrate its 50th anniversary Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. On Aug. 7, amid an open “fair-like” atmosphere a variety of fun activities, allowing children of all ages, as well as adults, to freely move from one to another, will begin at 11 a.m. until about 5 p.m.. A “corn roast” picnic lunch will be provided at no charge from 12 to 2 p.m. Both a “Bounce House” and the “Kona Ice” vendor will be on hand for a couple of hours. Twin Coaches Junior Stage Band will perform. Tours of the church areas that have been redesigned and refurnished and the viewing of the new video of the church’s history also will be available. On Aug. 8, there will be two special Festival Worship Services with the theme, “The living and enduring word of God;” at 10:30 am with Pastor Hilliard as the guest speaker and the other at 4 p.m. with Pastor John Brug as the guest speaker. and Pastor Professor John Brug. A catered meal will follow the second Service at 5:30 pm and a short program will follow the meal. To RSVP for the catered meal, call 724-872-9710 or email mckrentz@yahoo.com.
Long Branch Community Grange will host an Aug. 14 dinner theater featuring comedian Randy Riggle. A catered dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and Riggle will perform at 7 p.m. Donations of $25 will be accepted. Tickets must be obtained in advance. For more information, or to reserve a ticket, call 724-469-2736 or 724-938-2529.