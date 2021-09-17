A reception is being held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Washington County Fairgrounds Building No. 4 to celebrate the retirement of North Strabane Police Officer Dave Richards. He is retiring after serving as an officer in the department for 29 years. The reception is open to all friends and officers.
Jefferson United Methodist Church, 190 Washington St. Jefferson, will hold a remembrance service for Jerry Wilson at 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Food and drinks will be provided at the Jefferson Community center at 3 p.m.
Donate blood in memory of Robert “Bob” Bevard during a blood drive at First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second Street, from 12 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter keyword “Remembering Bob.”
Brownies are invited to Mingo Creek Park to fulfill many of the requirements to earn their hiker badge with Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation staff in a free event at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Participants will set out and hike the Old Spring Trail from Shelter 2. Brownies should wear good hiking clothes and shoes. This program is for Brownies only. Pre-registration for the event is required and can be made by calling Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6867.
The fifth annual Washington Italian Heritage Festival is scheduled for 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Community Pavilion on 139 South Main Street in Washington. A kick-off event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Community Pavilion.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, is hosting a free Identity Theft Prevention Event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Ringgold High School parking lot, 1 Ram Drive, Monongahela. It is not necessary to register for the event. For more information, call Bartolotta’s district office at 724-225-4380.