The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will be holding a free star party from 7 to 11 p.m. June 11 and June 12 at Mingo Creek Park Observatory, located at Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10. The planetarium presentation will occur rain or shine and star observing will depend upon the weather. Safe solar observing will begin at 7 p.m. and night sky observing will begin at 9 p.m. For more information, call 724-348-6150.
Penn State Extension has received funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Health Capacity building initiative and with support from the Penn State Master Well Owner Network to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Washington County using private water wells, springs or cisterns. Each water supply will receive testing through a PA DEP state accredited water testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead and copper. Registration will be limited to approximately 33 households. Each household must own or rent a primary residence - no camps - in Washington County that uses a private well, spring or cistern for a drinking water supply. Registrants are required to attend a one-hour webinar at noon June 14 to learn about the testing program. For more information, call Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu.
Brownies are invited to Mingo Creek Park to fulfill some of the requirements of the Outdoor Adventure badge with park staff at 6 p.m. June 15. Participants will explore the waters of Mingo Creek and some macro-invertebrates that live there, and go on a nature hike, weather permitting. Participants should wear clothing and footwear for creek hiking. This free program is for Brownie troops only. Participants will meet at Shelter 4 at Mingo Creek Park. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.
The Amwell Township Historical Society will hold “Cruising through Amwell” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Participants are asked to register at the old Amity School. Photos will be taken at the barn at Lone Pine, where refreshments will be served.
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela will hold Summerfest July 17 at St. Andrew Parish Park, First and Main streets, Monongahela. The event will begin at noon and include Mass in the park at 4 p.m. American, Italian and Slovak food will be available, along with barbecue, funnel cakes, ice cream and other refreshments. Entertainment will be provided from 5 to 7 p.m. by Coupla GreyBeards, and from 7:30 to 10 p.m., Rusty Ramblers. Admission and parking is free.