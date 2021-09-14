The Friends of the Park Vendor Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Chartiers Township Community Center, 2013 Community Center Drive, Houston, Pa., 15342. Vendors from Pampered Chef, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple, Color Street and more will be on hand for the event. A basket auction and concession stand will also be available. For more information, call Jessica at 724-350-6581.
The Church of St. Peter in Brownsville is hosting a chicken and biscuits dinner at St. Mary’s Hall, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. The menu will include creamed chicken over biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, cake and beverage. The cost is $10 for dine-in or take out. For more information, visit 724-364-7070.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will host “Jim Henson’s Dinosaur Train” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 25-26. Ongoing activities include a PBS Kids outreach table, children’s games and complimentary refreshments.
Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church will hold a family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19. Live entertainment and Civil War reenactors will be featured both days. A marketplace, featuring quality vendors and crafters, will be part of the event along with children’s activities and a teen area.