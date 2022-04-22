The Treehaven Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at South Park Shops, outside Rite Aid, 5209 Library Road, Bethel Park. Club members will be selling home-grown perennials, herbs and houseplants at very reasonable prices. Hanging baskets from Lenik Greenhouse will also be available. These plants make great Mother’s Day gifts.
The Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30. Donations will be accepted beginning April. 27. No clothing or shoes will be accepted but scarves and gloves will be taken. To set up a drop-off time or for questions, call auxiliary president Norma Ward at 724-663-5218 and leave a message with a return phone number. A light lunch will be offered for sale. Proceeds will benefit the fire company’s new medic truck fund.
The Epiphany of our Lord Church, 44 Pennsylvania Blvd., ,Monessen, will hold its annual car, motorcycle and truck show May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date, May 8). Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles, and a personalized photo of your vehicle and ommemorative gift will be provided. Participants pick the top three trophy winners. A 50/50 and basket auction will be held. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle. For additional information, call 724-493-8305.