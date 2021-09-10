Washington County Parks staff will hold a craft event at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 in Mingo Creek Park. Participants will be practicing the art of paper cutting with designs for the harvest season. Hot drinks and snacks are provided. All ages are welcome. The fee to attend is $5. Participants will meet at the Henry House at Mingo Creek Park. Pre-registration required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6867.
Abdulrab Aziz, M.D., a cardiologist with Monongahela Valley Hospital, will host “How to Keep Your Heart Healthy” at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. The talk is part of MVH’s Innovations in Medicine, an educational series featuring physician guest speakers who provide medical information to the community.