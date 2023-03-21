Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, will host Grief Care Wednesdays from March 22 through April 19 from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Grief Care is a faith-based grief support group that can help those dealing with grief face the challenges of loss and move toward rebuilding their lives. The group uses the book “Beyond the Broken Heart: A Journey Through Grief” by Julie Yarbrough. To help defray the costs of materials, a donation of $10 is suggested. To register, visit westminster-church.org or call the church office at 412-835-6630 ext. 207.

The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a coffee and crafts program at the Mingo Creek Park Office on March 22 at 10 a.m. The craft will be a decorative fabric mason jar. Participants are not required to bring anything. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. The cost is $4. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.

