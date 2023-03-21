Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, will host Grief Care Wednesdays from March 22 through April 19 from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Grief Care is a faith-based grief support group that can help those dealing with grief face the challenges of loss and move toward rebuilding their lives. The group uses the book “Beyond the Broken Heart: A Journey Through Grief” by Julie Yarbrough. To help defray the costs of materials, a donation of $10 is suggested. To register, visit westminster-church.org or call the church office at 412-835-6630 ext. 207.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a coffee and crafts program at the Mingo Creek Park Office on March 22 at 10 a.m. The craft will be a decorative fabric mason jar. Participants are not required to bring anything. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. The cost is $4. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
The Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host a collective goods sale with books, electronics, home goods, kids’ gifts and more on March 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 23, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community room. Proceeds will benefit Washington Hospital Auxiliary. Cash and credit cards are accepted, with free parking for 70 minutes.
Jefferson United Methodist Church, at 190 Washington St., will host a soup sale in the community center on March 23 from 1-4 p.m. Suggested donation is $10 per quart for vegetable beef, chicken noodle, ham and bean or broccoli cheese. Take out only.
The California Area Historical Society pie sale orders are due March 24, with pickup on April 6. To order, call 724-550-7518. Pick up at the society’s location at the Gallagher House, 429 Wood Street. In addition to pies, the specialty items for this sale include pumpkin rolls, banana bread and nut rolls. For additional information, contact President Mary Beth Graf at 724-550-7518 or email marybethg180@gmail.com.
A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Claysville Christian Church. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Takeout is available. A love offering will be taken at the door.
The Washington Lions Club awards three $1000 scholarships to high school students. The awards are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement and response to an essay. One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Washington High School, Trinity High School and McGuffey High School. Applicants must provide a brief narrative about their intended career, explain how and why they became interested in their choice and how that particular career can serve their fellow citizens and community. Also, please include why you feel you deserve this scholarship, along with a list of community service experiences, school organizations to which the applicant belongs and any work and/or volunteer experiences. Applications may be obtained from your high school guidance counselor or email your request to mjspina@verizon.net. The deadline to apply is April 10.
The Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary in Rogersville is sponsoring an indoor yard sale on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For tables, please call 724-833-0180. Table rental is $10. Proceeds benefit the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
