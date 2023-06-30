Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is Tuesday, July 4. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup Tuesday, July 11, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The Center Township VFD and Auxiliary are hosting a cash bingo on July 8. Doors open at noon, and games start at p.m. Tickets are $25 and include one packet or 20 games. Additional packets are available for $5. The payout for regular games is $50. There will also be two specials available for purchase, a 50/50, strip tickets and a lottery ticket tree. Food will be available for purchase. For tickets, call 724-833-0180 or 724-833-1521. All proceeds benefit CTVFD and the auxiliary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.