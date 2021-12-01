Three Rivers Ringers returns! After a year of virtual performances, Pittsburgh’s premier handbell ensemble is returning to live concerts with “Christmas Kaleidoscope” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 1793, 100 E. Wheeling St., Washington, PA 15301. Three Rivers Ringers takes audiences on a colorful holiday journey, filled with new takes on old favorites. It’s a wonderful evening of music, featuring a powerful setting of I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day, some swingin’ bells in St. Nick Boogie, an exciting, rhythmic O Come, O Come, Emmanuel and much more. The performance is free and donations are encouraged. All attendees must be masked and those over 12 should be vaccinated.
The First Christian Church of Charleroi will host the annual Community Christmas Cantata at 3 p.m. Dec. 12. The music featured will be “Night of Wonder” by Jay Althouse and Sally K. Albrecht. This cantata will be directed by Sherry Erdely and accompanied by Andrew DeBroeck. The choir features members from the host church and various churches around the Mon Valley. Admission is free and masks are required. For more information, call 724-489-9014 or e-mail fcccharleroi@gmail.com.