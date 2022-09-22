Riverview Baptist Church on Main Street in New Eagle invites individuals or families to participate in an outdoor, fun, fall event: a free race. Beginning and ending at Riverview Baptist Church, the 3.1-mile course will follow Main Street and Chess Street in New Eagle. Every finisher will receive a medal. In addition, first-, second, and third-place finishers will receive a trophy. For more information, email Donald Dague, pastor, at pastorddague@gmail.com, or call 724-258-5696.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an Out of the Darkness walk Oct. 2 at the Washington Wild Things Park. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at 2 p.m. The event aims to raise funds for research, education, advocacy, and support for suicide prevention. For more information or to register in advance, visit afsp.org/washingtonpa.
