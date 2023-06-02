Heritage Public Library will host a family summer kick-off party with food trucks, giveaways, kids’ games, basket raffles, a DJ and a car cruise on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park in McDonald. Call 724-926-8400 with questions.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held June 4 from 1-5 p.m. at Canton Township Social Hall, 2684 Jefferson Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Phoenix was born three months early, has various medical issues and requires a wheelchair. Phoenix has six different doctors and needs a handicapped-accessible van for transport. All proceeds benefit Team Phoenix to obtain a handicapped-accessible van. Follow Team Phoenix on Facebook or email team-phoenix16@outlook.com.
