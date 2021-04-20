Plans are in the works for Chartiers-Houston High School’s class of 1971 50th reunion. The reunion committee has decided to plan the event for next year because of COVID-19. The possible dates are: Sept. 16-18, 2022; Oct. 7-9, 2022; and Oct. 21-23, 2022. Participants should text Connie at 724-621-0143 with their preference date and whether or not they would be interested in a tour of the school.
West Newton Library is seeking donations of adult hardcover novels no older than 12 years, for our upcoming book sale. Books can be dropped off at the library at 124 N. Water St West Newton, Pa., from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Upper Monongahela River Association will open the Hildebrand and Opekiska locks for the 2021 boating and fishing season. The Morgantown lock is always open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Opekiska and Hildebrand locks will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. May 22, 23, 29; June 12, 19, 20; July 4, 24; Aug. 22; and September 4 and 5. For more information, call the Point Marion Lock at 724-725-5259.
North Bethlehem Township Supervisors will host clean-up days for township residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 1-8. A container will be located on township property at Route 917 and Ontario Road. The following items will not be accepted for disposal: oil, oil rags, oil filters, tires, hazardous waste, industrial waste, chemical products, solvents, fluorescent tube light bulbs, appliances with freon, liquid paints or thinners, pesticides, radioactive material, propane tanks, yard waste, trees, brush, shrubs or microwaves.