A free community spaghetti dinner, takeout only, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 161 West Pike St., Canonsburg. Participants can pick up their dinner at the rear church parking lot door. Wayne’s Closet Clothing Ministry will be open on the ramp, weather permitting. If it is raining, participants will need to be wearing a mask to enter the building. Wayne’s Closet Clothing Ministiry will also be open from 89 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 21.
A GriefShare event will be held at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The free group event includes 13 sessions. Each session features a video, discussion and sharing time. To register for the group, call the church office at 724-745-0800 or email cupc@canonsburgup.org.
Community dinner will be held at Rogersville United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit cocktail, dessert and a Beverage. The dinner is free, but donations will be accepted. Carryout is available. For additional information, call 724-833-3845.
West Newton Public Library, 124 North Water St West Newton, will hold its September fundraiser at Le grande, 105 S Second St West Newton, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept 19. The cost to attend the annual “Tea- riffic” event costs $20. Tickets can be purchased at the library, and Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant 105 S. Second Street during restaurant hours, and library hours, Only 85 tickets will be sold. For more information, call 724-633-0798.
The Rostraver Sportsmens Association, 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted from men and women .For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.