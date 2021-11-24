Mid-Mon Valley Model Railroad Club will be opened to the public weekends from Nov. 27 through Jan. 9 except on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Visitors will be received each Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The club is located on the second floor of 159 Main Street in New Eagle, above the New Eagle Borough Municipal Building). The wearing of masks is recommended per CDC recommendations. For more information, visit www.mmvmrrc.org.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 at King’s Family Restaurant, 580 McClelland Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. For more information, call chapter representatives Donna Spina or Nina McKnight at 724-228-7724. The Washington Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 at Panera Bread, 108 Trinity Drive, Washington, PA 15301. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. The All Virtual Chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for the club’s annual Christmas party. All members are reminded to bring a covered dish to this event. Toiletries for the Domestic Violence Center and children’s items for the Hugs & Kisses Project will be collected at the meeting.
Claysville’s Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Main and Bell Avenue. The parade is one way and will disband at Valley View Avenue. All are welcome to participate. No registration is necessary. Santa will greet the children and provide a treat following the parade at the Claysville American Legion.
Holly Days Christmas Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Claysville Community Center. The event will include 35 craft tables, a bake sale, door prizes, a Chinese auction and raffles. Everyone in attendance will receive a free door prize ticket. A new menu and meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Kareen at 412-296-1188 or visit www.claysvillecommunitycenter.com.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is Dec. 7. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.