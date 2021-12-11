The Peters Creek Historical Society will hold its Soup ’N’ Stroll event from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Wright House Museum at 815 Venetia Road, Peters Township. Enjoy home-made soups, breads and desserts, and then leisurely stroll though the various rooms and displays in the Enoch Wright House, built 1815-16, and the1780s-era log cabin in back. Both structures will be decorated in 1800s-period Christmas displays. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and younger.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club has volunteered to conduct the Wreaths Across America ceremony for the 11th consecutive year at the Laurel Point Cemetery at 12 p.m. Dec. 18. Eight ceremonial wreaths will be placed near the monument to remember those who served, honor their sacrifices and teach about the high cost of freedom. This year, club members and volunteers will lay 350 wreaths, one on the grave of each veteran buried at the cemetery. The American Legion Post 400 Honor Guard will also be participating in the wreath laying ceremony. The American Legion Post 400 Band, under the direction of Frank Ricco, will begin playing military selections at 11:30 a.m. near the monument at the cemetery. Frank Ricco will serve as master of ceremony and U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Brian Bensen, retired, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to attend.
West Newton Center for Active Adults will host a Christmas Gnome Coffee and Canvas event Dec. 20. Join Terry and Darlene Dec. 20 at the West Newton Center for Active Adults and learn to paint on canvas. Doors open for the two-hour class at 5 p.m. and class will begin around 5:30 p.m.The cost of the class is $20 per person and includes all material needed to paint.