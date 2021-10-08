The Greene County Conservation District is holding a farmer’s field day rain or shine from 9:15 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The free event that will include a boxed lunch. The field day will be held at Jim and Billie Cowell’s Frosty Springs Farm in Greene Township. Cowell will lead a tour of the farm, highlighting good practices and discussing how these practices contribute to the farm’s success. In addition to the tour, guest speakers will discuss topics like rotational grazing, forage, pasture management, fencing, herd health and cost-share opportunities. To register for the event, call the Conservation District at 724-852-5278 or email jzinn@co.greene.pa.us.
Robby Yankush of YM Camera in Youngstown, Ohio, will be the guest speaker at the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club general meeting at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 13 at Peters Township Public Library. Yankush will update the club on the newest cameras and equipment available. He will have the latest mirrorless cameras and other equipment to examine and handle. The club is now part of Peters Township Public Library and membership is free. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting must register with the Peters Twp.Public Library. For more information, call Jim McNutt at 724-747-1300.
Bradford House Historical Association will hold its 12th annual Whiskey Rebellion dinner Oct. 15 at Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe. The Peacock Keller reception will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. An on-site silent auction will also be held.