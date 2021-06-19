A virtual three-hour divorce workshop for women will be held via video conferencing from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 26. The cost to take part in the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by June 24 to Donna at 724-493-9695. Once registered online instructions will be emailed.
Gromo-McAdams-Ward family reunion will begin at 1 p.m. June 27 at Canton Township Fire Department Social Hall, 2684 Jefferson Ave., Washington. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and item for the white elephant sale. Tableware will be provided. For information, call Wayne Waychoff at 724-345-3781.