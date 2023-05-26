Crossroads Ministries will host Cruisin’ On The Hill every Tuesday night starting May 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Concessions will be available starting no later than 6 p.m., including burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, beverages and weekly specials, along with 50/50 raffle and occasional giveaways. Car clubs are welcome. Cruisin’ on The Hill is hosted at Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville. For more information about the car cruise, contact Ray Beckinger at rbeckinger1973@gmail.com or the church website at crsmin.com. The cruise will be held every Tuesday except July 4 and 11.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, will host free burn and sculpt summer classes in the WROC fitness room above the gym Thursdays through June 29, with no class June 22. Every muscle will be targeted with 45 minutes of sculpting followed by 15 minutes of floorwork for abs and glutes. All fitness levels are welcome. No registration is required. Space is limited to the first 10 participants.
The Washington Amateur Communications group will meet June 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Washington County Building, Room 104, 100 Beau St, Washington. Each meeting explores innovative approaches to radio operation. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome. WACOM actively supports local charities and Washington County with emergency communication services. More information about WACOM can be found at wa3com.com.
Join the Washington County Watershed Alliance at Mingo Creek County Park to learn about the many watersheds and the groups that represent these watersheds in Washington County. The WILD about Washington County Watershed Program will be held on June 1 at 7 p.m. Participate in hands-on activities like point and non-point pollution simulation, chemical sampling and macroinvertebrate sampling techniques. The WILD about Washington County Watershed Program is geared towards teens and adults interested in the outdoors. Those wishing to actively participate should be prepared to get wet. The group will meet at Shelter 2 – Mingo Creek County Park. Appropriate dress and footwear are suggested. There is no fee for this program. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.
The First United Methodist Church of Washington, at the corner of College and Beau streets, Washington, will host a flea market and bake sale on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A brown bag lunch of ham and cheese or turkey and cheese will be available with chips and a drink for $5.
McDonald residents are encouraged to host a yard or garage sale on June 3 during the eighth annual area community-wide yard sales. The event averages over 50 yard sales yearly, and last year also had over 20 vendors at the park. Nonresidents, vendors and crafters are invited to set up in the park. Heritage Public Library is sponsoring a family summer kick-off party at Heritage Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a car cruise, DJ, food trucks and kids games. A pancake breakfast will also be available at the McDonald Trail Station from 8 a.m. to noon. A map of the registered yard sales will be available a few days before the event on mcdonaldboro.com or the McDonald Facebook page. Those interested in a print version can pick one up the morning of June 3 at McDonald Presbyterian Church or Heritage Public Library. For additional details, visit the website or Facebook page. Those planning on hosting a yard sale can message the Facebook page or call 412-398-4258.
