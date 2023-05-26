Crossroads Ministries will host Cruisin’ On The Hill every Tuesday night starting May 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Concessions will be available starting no later than 6 p.m., including burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, beverages and weekly specials, along with 50/50 raffle and occasional giveaways. Car clubs are welcome. Cruisin’ on The Hill is hosted at Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville. For more information about the car cruise, contact Ray Beckinger at rbeckinger1973@gmail.com or the church website at crsmin.com. The cruise will be held every Tuesday except July 4 and 11.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, will host free burn and sculpt summer classes in the WROC fitness room above the gym Thursdays through June 29, with no class June 22. Every muscle will be targeted with 45 minutes of sculpting followed by 15 minutes of floorwork for abs and glutes. All fitness levels are welcome. No registration is required. Space is limited to the first 10 participants.

