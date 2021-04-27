Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, will be hosting a Pizza and Policy event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 30 at The ROCK Student Center at 2203 W. Pike St., Houston.
Washington County Parks and Recreation Department will host a yoga in the park event at Mingo Creek County Park at 6 p.m. May 5. Pre-registration for the introductory class can be made by calling the parks and recreation department at 724-228-6867.
There will be a National Day of Prayer worship service for the Brownsville community at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown Brownsville. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Participants should bring a lawn chair. The rain date is at 7 p.m. May 7.