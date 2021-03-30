Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity will hold a Good Friday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Only call-in orders will be accepted with curbside delivery. For more information, or to place an order, call 724-222-0454.
Join Washington County Parks Staff for coffee and crafts in Mingo Creek Park at 10 a.m. April 14. Participants will be making dream catchers for the spring equinox. Participants are welcome to collect and bring specific yarns, twine and items of significance to tie into this project. Hot beverages and snacks are provided. All ages are welcome and there is a $5 fee to attend. Participants will meet at the Henry House. To register for the event, call Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6967.
WOMEN of Southwestern PA, Inc. is accepting funding requests from local nonprofit and community organizations. Interested organizations can submit one hard copy by mail, postmarked by the deadline, May 14. Decisions will be made by June and all making submissions will receive a decision by mail in June. For more information, visit www.womenofswpa.org. To qualify, an organization must provide service in Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Fayette or Greene counties, have IRS 501(c) (3) status, receive no federal funds for the specific projects and benefit women’s, children’s or family interests. Applicants are asked to visit www.womenofswpa.org to print and complete the grant application form, attach a copy of nonprofit status, specify the amount requested - up to $2,500. Applications should be sent to WOMEN of Southwestern PA, Inc., c/o Philanthropy Committee, P.O. Box 1112, McMurray, PA 15317. For more information, call 412-491-0983.