The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party for the Lyrids meteor shower at the Mingo Creek Park Observatory on Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10, on April 22. Safe solar observing is at 6 p.m., with night sky observing from 8:15 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Visit 3ap.org for more information.
A free firearms law class will be held at the Hyatt Place on Racetrack Road on April 25 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Register online at gunlawseminar.com or call 1-877-474-7184. Sponsored by ARH Sport Shop, an attorney will explain the complex legal issues one may face with self-defense with a firearm.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive April 25 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, adjacent to the parish office of the Historic Church of St. Peter and St. Cecilia. Appointments can be scheduled at 1-800-733-2767.
Transitions Healthcare in Washington will hold a designer bag bingo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at American Legion Post 175, 168 Park Ave., Washington. A $25 ticket includes two dabbers, bingo cards, drink ticket and brunch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. All guests must be 21 and over. Proceeds benefit the retention committee. Tickets are available at Transitions front desk reception.
