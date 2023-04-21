The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party for the Lyrids meteor shower at the Mingo Creek Park Observatory on Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10, on April 22. Safe solar observing is at 6 p.m., with night sky observing from 8:15 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Visit 3ap.org for more information.

A free firearms law class will be held at the Hyatt Place on Racetrack Road on April 25 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Register online at gunlawseminar.com or call 1-877-474-7184. Sponsored by ARH Sport Shop, an attorney will explain the complex legal issues one may face with self-defense with a firearm.

