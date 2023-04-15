Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host E Kernally Yours to sell gourmet popcorn and sweet treats April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Washington Hospital’s upper lobby. Sweet and savory popcorn flavors will be available. Cash and credit cards will be accepted, with free parking for 70 minutes.
American Legion Post 175, 168 Park Ave., Washington, is hosting a denim and neon dance fundraiser April 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar, 50/50 drawing, Chinese auction, door prizes and food available to purchase. No outside food or beverage will be permitted. There will be line dance lessons at 6:30 p.m., country music at 7:30 p.m. and 80s music at 9:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door or on eventbrite.com.
