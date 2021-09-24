Waynesburg Borough Fall Clean up days will be held at the street department building at 247 E. First Street, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 7th and Oct. 8. The fees for any borough resident needing items picked up are $25 for a half load and $50 for a full load. The fees must be paid in advance. Ttires, electronics, computer, printers, accessories, televisions, remotes, microwaves, cell phones, paints and any other hazardous materials will not be accepted. Freon Items will not be accepted unless tagged by a certified HVAC technician. For more information, call 724-627-8111.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 at King’s Family Restaurant, 580 McClelland Rd Canonsburg, PA 15317. For more information, call chapter representatives Donna Spina or Nina McKinight at 724-228-7724. The Washington Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 at Panera Bread, 108 Trinity Drive Washington, PA 15301. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. The All Virtual Chapter will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.