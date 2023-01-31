Local wildlife photographer Cris Hamilton returns as the guest speaker at the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club meeting on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peters Township Public Library in McMurray. Cris will share her favorite photos taken in Africa, Brazil, Iceland, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia Island (Sub-Antarctica), Costa Rica, Churchill (Manitoba), British Columbia and the United States. The Lensshooters Camera club meetings are free and open to the public. Please register if you wish to attend the meetings. Log onto the Peters Township Library website and sign in under events. For more information, contact Jim McNutt at 724-747-1300.
Discover Pet Health Poochtique and Spaw, in conjunction with the Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department and Washington County Animal Response Team, will host a fill-a-fire truck for Washington County and pet expo Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bentleyville Social Hall, 908 Main Street. Support local rescues by filling the fire truck with needed items or donations and learn how to assist these organizations. There will be pet first aid and CPR classes, pet photos, training tips, caricature drawings, nail trims and a food truck.
