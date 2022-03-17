The Greene County Penn State Extension will host a spring gardening seminar March 26 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 4-H building 10. The theme of the workshops is “cabin fever escape,” with one on composting and another on native plants and pollinators. The cost is $20 per person. Walk-ins are welcome. Register by visiting extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-seminar or by calling 1-877-345-0691 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction, refreshments and door prizes.
The Foster House II Restaurant located at One Cook Rd. in Belle Vernon will sponsor a fundraising dinner to benefit Mon Valley Paws beginning at 5 p.m. March 28. A portion of the proceeds from dine-in and take-out benefits Mon Valley Paws. For more information, call 724-984-6611. For take-out, call 724-929-7679.