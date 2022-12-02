Bentleyville Area Historical Society is hosting an open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bentleyville Public Library, 931 Main St., Bentleyville. There will be historical artifacts and information celebrating the history of Bentleyville, Ellsworth, Cokeburg, North Bethlehem Township, and Somerset Township in Washington County. In addition, the coal mining heritage of these areas will be recognized and retired miners will be on hand to share their stories and recollections of their experiences in the coal mine.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxilary is selling Italian hoagies for $6. The order deadline is Dec. 6. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on Dec. 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter meets on Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 21 at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. For more information contact Chapter Representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260. The WBN’s virtual chapter has 7 p.m. meetings on the same dates. For more information contact Chapter Representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
First United Methodist Church of Washington will have a special Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Children and pets are welcomed to get a framed photo with the Jolly Old Soul for $5. Blueberry, chocolate chip, plain, or sprinkle pancakes will be served with link sausages, apple sauce and milk, water or coffee. A gluten free station will also be available. There are no tickets required, but a free will offering will go toward the church’s building service fund. The church is located at the corner of College and Beau streets in Washington.
