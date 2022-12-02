Bentleyville Area Historical Society is hosting an open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bentleyville Public Library, 931 Main St., Bentleyville. There will be historical artifacts and information celebrating the history of Bentleyville, Ellsworth, Cokeburg, North Bethlehem Township, and Somerset Township in Washington County. In addition, the coal mining heritage of these areas will be recognized and retired miners will be on hand to share their stories and recollections of their experiences in the coal mine.

Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxilary is selling Italian hoagies for $6. The order deadline is Dec. 6. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on Dec. 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In