GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend who will walk alongside others through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Sessions are Wednesdays beginning Sept. 7 at 6:30-8:30 PM in Room 103 at Canonsburg UP Church, 112 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. The registration fee is $10 and includes a workbook. For information or to sign up, call the church office at 724-745-0800.
Through its pastoral care department, AHN Canonsburg Hospital will offer a bereavement support group. Meetings will be held in the hospital’s McNary Conference Room on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The series will begin on Sept. 7 and end on Oct. 12, with a grief and loss dinner following on October 26 at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for the dinner are requested by October 12. Reservations for the group meetings are not required. For more information, please call 724-745-6100 ext. 4118. The chaplain is also available for private appointments.
