Claysville Christian Church will hold a cream chicken over biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Dinner includes cream chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. Take-out will be available. A love offering will be taken at the door.
The Greene County Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Waynesburg Bible Chapel, located on Greene Street in Waynesburg. February’s program will be “Shooting Through Glass.” Club members are reminded to bring a camera, black fabric or black paper, lens balls, light bulbs, prism, mirrors, or any glass objects that can be used and shared at a photography station. Club members are reminded to bring three photos for this month’s photographic challenge, “anything water.” New members are always welcome.
