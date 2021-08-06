New Freeport Volunteer Fire Co. will host a country music concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7. Ben Tharpe and Short Line Junction will perform at the concernt, which is sponsored by the ladies auxiliary
The six United Methodist Churches of Greene and Washington counties that form the Greater Purpose Team Ministry invite neighbors, friends and members to a worship service and picnic at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Ten Mile Park (Audio Site). Dawn Kaufman of New Dawn Ministries will share a musical worship service. Chicken, rigatoni, hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Games are planned for the afternoon. If you are able, participants should bring a covered dish to share and a chair.
Washington City Mission will be celebrating the third anniversary of its Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House by commemorating our new Freedom Path, which is a short brick walkway that runs alongside the veterans shelter, with a ceremony at 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Many of the bricks for the walkway were donated in honor of local veterans.
The first annual Washington County Jazz Festival will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 15 at Nineteen North, 19 N. Main St. Washington. The event, which will have its doors open at 6 p.m., will feature Marbin, The Dan Baker Trio and The Calvin Stemley Duo. To purchase tickets, visit washingtonjazzsociety.com.