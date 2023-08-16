A shoe and accessory sale sponsored by Washington Hospital Auxiliary will be held at Washington Hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The sale will be held in the hospital community room. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Free parking for 70 minutes will be available.
Charleroi Area Middle School will hold a sixth-grade and new student orientation in the auditorium on Aug. 21 from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Students will be able to familiarize themselves with their new school and classmates. Parents are invited to the beginning portion of the orientation to learn more and ask questions about the upcoming school year. Contact the middle school at 724-483-3600 ext. 3011 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.