The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on May 17 at the St. Mary’s Social Hall parking lot, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 11 a.m. through noon. Volunteers will load the food directly into your car, and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food. Anyone not registered and who lives in the Brownsville area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food. Those who register on the day of the food bank are not guaranteed a box of food at the site and may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day must bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and address verification.
A walk to raise awareness for bladder cancer will be held May 20 at the Bible Chapel Church - Rostraver Campus, 203 Johnson Ave., Belle Vernon. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. There will be live music, an auction, food and guest speakers.
