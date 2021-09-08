The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will hold a free star party Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at Mingo Creek Park Observatory, located in Mingo Creek Park, Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10. Safe solar observing begins at 7 p.m., night sky observing begins at 9 p.m. The event will end at 11 p.m. For more information, call 724-348-6150.
The 20th Anniversary “Never Forget” 9/11 Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Armory Youth Center on Central Avenue in Canonsburg. The event is sponsored by Canonsburg/Houston Ministerial Association.
The Mon Valley Paws Pet Walk and Vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Monessen City Park Walking Track. Tickets to the event cost $25.