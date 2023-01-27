The Rostraver Sportsmens and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will hold trap shoots every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m., every Thursday at 10 a.m. and every Saturday at 11 a.m. The events are open to the general public. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org
Washington Hospital volunteers will host a sweetheart sale on Feb. 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s community room. Parking in the hospital lot is free for 70 minutes. On sale will be handmade copper kettle fudge and chocolate with 40 percent less sugar from the Fudge Guy.
