The Pittsburgh Rose Society will be holding its Annual Rose Pruning Demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m. April 10. The event’s makeup date for bad weather is scheduled for April 17. The event is free and open to the public and registration is required. The pruning event will be held at the rose gardens of Bill Dorn, president of the Pittsburgh Rose Society, located in the Windgap neighborhood of Pittsburgh near Crafton and Kennedy Township. Consulting Rosarians will be on hand to instruct visitors in the correct and effective way of pruning all types of roses. Learning will be hands-on. Participants are asked to bring their own gloves and pruners. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. To register and for further information, visit billdorn@pghrosesociety.org
West Newton Library, 124 N Water St West Newton, will be holding a jewelry and fill a bag book salefrom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 in the parking lot of the library. Participants will be asked to keep a social distance and wear masks. Staff has been cleaning and bagging the library’s wonderful collection for two years. The books have all been sanitized and kept in quarantine. The rain date for the sale will be May 1. Book donations will be accepted up until one week before the sale. No jewelry donations until after the sale to save for next year. For information, call 724 633-0798.