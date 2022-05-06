Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) will host a Veterans Luncheon on May 20, the day before Armed Forces Day. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chartiers Community Building, 2013 Community Center Drive, Houston. RSVPs are required by May 9 by calling his district office at 724-223-4541. Each veteran may bring a guest.
The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will be meeting at the St Hilary’s social hall Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10 is a collage quilt class, part one, and May 17 will be part 2. May 24 will be the guild meeting. On May 31, the third bird block will be worked on by those participating in that project.
Chartiers Township Friends of the Park is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party on May 13 at the Chartiers Township Community Center, 2013 Community Center Drive, Houston. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music from 7–10 p.m. Free nacho bar, 50/50 drawing, “pie” walk and other giveaways will be available. Tickets are $10. DJ Ralph Trilli plays requests: oldies, country, pop music; social and line dancing. Bring your snacks and beverages of choice.
Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church, at Mingo Church Road and Rt 88, Finleyville, will host an election day spaghetti dinner on May 17. Dinners are take-out only and include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread and a dessert for $10. Those interested may call ahead on the day of the dinner to order at 724-348-5278.
Washington Presbyterian Women’s Spring Gathering will be May 19 at the Church of the Covenant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 724-796-0505.