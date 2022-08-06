The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW Post 1409 - Black Diamond, 793 E. Main St, Monongahela, at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Upcoming events and activities will be discussed. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
Descendants of Harry Austin Locy and Grace Closser Locy will hold their family reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Prosperity Park. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, wrapped white elephant gift and Chinese auction gift. Meat, buns, beverages and paper products will be provided.
The Baumgardner reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at North Franklin Park at the Sylvio Passalacqua Pavilion. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and Chinese auction basket. For information, contact Joan at 724-747-1376.
The Washington chapter of the Harley Owners Group will host a charity ride to benefit the American Cancer Society on Aug. 20. Hosted by Steel City Harley-Davidson, there will be live music, food, a 50/50 drawing and an auction. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Registration is from 9-11 a.m.; the ride leaves at 11 a.m. and returns at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit washingtonpahog.com, facebook.com/washingtonpahog or call Janice Coen at 724-225-4726.
