Clean-Up Days for Morgan Township residents will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 and April 17. Supervisors will hold clean-up days for Morgan Township residents only. Items such as large appliances, sofas, mattresses and scrap metal will be accepted. Car tires are $4 each. No large truck tires will be accepted. Also, no garbage, concrete, paint or hazardous materials, liquids, oil, rocks or dirt will be accepted. All appliances must have Freon removed and tagged by a certified technician. TV’s will be taken for $10 each. Items may be dropped off at the township yard at no charge. For more information, call 724 883-2149.
Marianna Volunteer Fire Company, Marianna, will hold fish fries from 12 to 6:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2. The menu includes fish, shrimp and crabcake dinners, fish sandwiches, seafood platter, crab cakes, shrimp, clam strips, chicken nuggets, haluski, pierogies, french fries, onion rings and beverages. Take-out is available by calling 724-267-3112.
Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity holds Fish Fry Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call-in orders, with curbside delivery, will only be accepted. To place an order, call 724-222-0454.
The Department of Culture, Media and Performance at California University of Pennsylvania will present a virtual Evening of Creativity at 7 p.m. March 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. March 28. The two one-act plays — “Perspective” and “Black Cats and Blackberries” — were written, directed and performed by students in the Cal U. theater program. Students will perform the show together while following COVID-19 safety guidelines. There won’t be an audience in Steele Hall, but the one-act plays will be filmed and available to view online. To access the performances, visit 7 p.m. March 26: https://calu.zoom.us/j/92077617309; 7 p.m. March 27: https://calu.zoom.us/j/98323422537; 2 p.m. March 28: https://calu.zoom.us/j/91299196057.
Ashley Potts, an expert in the care of individuals with substance use disorders, will speak at 11 a.m. March 30 as part of California University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School Speaker Series. Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U., the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. To join the webinar, visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/98734609714.