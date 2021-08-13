First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, 501 Fayette Street, will hold its annual Peach Festival and Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. A classic car to show will also be held. Registration for the show is free, but donations will be accepted No judging will be held, although the owner of the pastor’s favorite car will receive a fresh peach pie. Lunch will be available for purchase, as well as peach shortcake and ice cream, with room under the tent to enjoy it all. Freshly baked peach pies will be available for purchase at $11 each, and additional pies can be ordered for pickup at the church Aug. 21. All funds raised through this event support the ongoing ministries and outreach of First Presbyterian Church. To order a peach pie, or for more information on the event, call the church office at 724-929-7616 or email office@fpresbv.org.
Houston Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Food and Fire Safety Day beside the fire hall on McNutt Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Food will be available for purchase from State Fair Mini Donuts and Joe Butts BBQ.
The 28th annual Bob O’Connor Cookie Cruise will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 with boat sailing at 7:30 p.m. Picnic style buffet, dancing, fireworks, beer and wine, and cookies will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Bob O’Connor Foundation. Tickets for the event close $50. For tickets and more information, call Heidy Garth at 412-427-5235 or email hgarth@verizon.net, or visit www.boboconnorfoundation.com.
Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg is holding a summer raffle for a 2021 Camry SE Hybrid. A guaranteed winner will be selected, and with each ticket purchased, participants will have four chances to win. A winner will be selected based upon the Pick 4 PA lottery drawing at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Tickets are on sale until Sept. 5. The cost to purchase a ticket is $20. Tickets can be purchased from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Canonsburg Hospital lobby. For more information, call Keith Zimmer at 724-873-5941 or email Keith.Zimmer@ahn.org.