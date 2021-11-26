The California Borough Holly Day Parade presented by the borough’s recreation authority is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the borough building, 225 Third St., and ends in front of California University of Pennsylvania’s Natali Student Center. Children will have a chance to meet Santa and activities such as crafts and games will take place in front of the student center. The cast of California University’s production of “Elf” will be involved in the event. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available.
The city of Monessen has several free holiday events scheduled for Dec. 4. The Christmas parade is scheduled for 11 a.m., rain or shine. Lineup will be 10:30 a.m. at the Herman Mihalich Memorial River Launch Park. The parade will run from Monongahela Street to the Monessen Public Library on Donner Avenue. Santa Claus will be at the library at 11:30 a.m. with treats for the kids. The police station tree lighting is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the City Hall tree lighting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Holidays in the Park will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Monessen City Park presented by the Monessen Human Relations Commission. Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and Yule will be celebrated with activities such as caroling, carriage rides through the park, a bon fire, treats, Santa Claus and an Ugly Sweater contest.