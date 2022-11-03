The Claysville Christian Church will host a cream chicken over biscuit dinner on Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. The dinner includes cream chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. Takeout is available. A love offering is requested.
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 902 will be out on the streets in Houston for “Poppy Roadblock” on Saturday, Nov. 5 in honor of upcoming Veteran’s Day. They will be accepting donations for the bright red flowers made by our disabled veterans. The flowers are nationally recognized symbols of sacrifice that have been worn since World War I to honor those who have served and died for our country. All donations are used exclusively to assist and support veterans.
The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will meet at St Hillarie’s Social Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Nov. 8, the guild will continue to work on soft toys. Nov. 15 will be an open sew day. Nov. 22 will be a social and meeting day, and Nov. 29 will be the bird block project.
Mingo Presbyterian Church, 561 Mingo Church Road, Finleyville, will hold a spaghetti dinner from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. Dinners will be available for take-out only. The dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Call 724-348-5278 to order.
The Mon Valley Paws will sponsor a chicken and biscuit dinner with chef Rachel Beeman on Nov. 10 at the Italian club located at 112 7th Street in Monessen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are presale only. They can be purchased at the club or by calling Randy Marino at 724-493-8305.
