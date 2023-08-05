Brownsville Area Ministerial Association will host a vacation Bible school Aug. 7- 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall (118 Church Street, Brownsville). Children who have completed third, fourth and fifth grades are welcome. Teens are welcome to be “helpers.” There will be Bible lessons, outdoor activities, music, snacks, arts and crafts. Please contact BAMA with your child’s name, address, phone and grade completed. Submit information to Father Keith Almond one of the following ways: email, almond.keith4388@gmail.com; mail, Father Keith Almond PO Box 83 Hiller, PA 15444; or text, 240-277-5731.

AFSCME Retirees Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for the annual picnic at Napoli Restaurant in Washington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription