Brownsville Area Ministerial Association will host a vacation Bible school Aug. 7- 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall (118 Church Street, Brownsville). Children who have completed third, fourth and fifth grades are welcome. Teens are welcome to be “helpers.” There will be Bible lessons, outdoor activities, music, snacks, arts and crafts. Please contact BAMA with your child’s name, address, phone and grade completed. Submit information to Father Keith Almond one of the following ways: email, almond.keith4388@gmail.com; mail, Father Keith Almond PO Box 83 Hiller, PA 15444; or text, 240-277-5731.
AFSCME Retirees Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for the annual picnic at Napoli Restaurant in Washington.
Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will hold its free, monthly community luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Bradford House Museum will host a hands-on history day camp Aug. 7-11. from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Participants will be immersed in 18th-century living through crafts, games, food, lessons and interaction with reenactors, who will provide living history experiences. Campers will be provided with period clothing to wear. The 2023 theme is “Defending the Frontier,” from the perspectives of the militiamen on the march and the women who protected their families and homes in the men’s absence. The program, created and presented by a team of experienced teachers who are now docents at the museum, is designed for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5. Register online at bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com. The cost is $100 per child. Enrollment slots are limited.
The Mon Valley Paws monthly meeting will be held on Aug. 8 at Italian Club, 112 Seventh St., Monessen, at 6 p.m. The general public is invited. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering an evening of music Tuesday, Aug. 8. Campfire Jam Night will be held at Shelter 10, Mingo Creek County Park at 7 p.m. Musicians who play an instrument are welcome to come and share their talent. Listeners are also welcome. Seating at the picnic tables is available. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket. Light refreshments will be served. There is no fee for the program. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the park and recreation office at 724-228-6867.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park municipal building, 5100 West Library Ave. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on America’s first medals. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
