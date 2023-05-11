The Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host a gourmet cookie sale May 11 at Washington Hospital from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the upper lobby of the hospital. Cookies, cakes and cupcakes will be available. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Free parking for 70 minutes.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a coffee and crafts program on May 17 at 10 a.m. at Mingo Creek Park Office. There will not be a craft this month. Participants will enjoy an informational presentation on bluebirds and a short walk to observe bluebirds in Mingo Creek Park. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. There is no fee. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.