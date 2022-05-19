American Legion Auxiliary Unit 902 members will be out on the streets in Houston on May 21 for the “poppy roadblock.” Members will be accepting donations for the bright red flowers made by disabled veterans. This small flower is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that has been worn since World War I to honor those who have served and died for the country in all wars.
Baccalaureate will be held at Brownsville Area High School, 5 Falcon Drive, Brownsville, on May 31, at 6 p.m. Pastor Dawn Hargraves will be the speaker, Chaplain Frank Lewis will be the song leader and Emily Behm will be the pianist. Baccalaureate is a worship service honoring and praying for the graduating senior class.
VFW Post 764, at 460 Valleybrook Road, McMurray, is hosting a fundraiser for service dogs on June 4. The organization hopes to raise funds for two dogs from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and a $5 donation is requested. Bring a chair. Live bands will be performing all day until 10 p.m. 50/50 raffles will be held every two hours, with multiple basket auctions and food and drink available. Donations can be sent in advance to the address above with the memo “GAMSD.” For more information, please contact Brian DeLong at 724-814-9193 or gotbats@hotmail.com.