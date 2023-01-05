The Anawanna Club will host a meat shoot on Jan. 8 at noon. For more information, call either 724-350-2049 or 724-225-7709.
The Association of University People AUP invites singles, age 50 and older, who are four-year college graduates, to join them for fun and to meet new people. They have monthly dinners and meet at various social spots, gatherings, concerts and wine tastings. Interested individuals are welcome to attend any of their activities. For more information on AUP, call and leave a message at 412-353-9088 or email aupsingles@gmail.com. The following activities are planned for January:
