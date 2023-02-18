There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville (512 Second Street, Brownsville) Feb. 23 from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule your appointment today at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The food bank at The First Christian Church (512 Second St., Brownsville) is on Feb. 25, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. Please use the lower-level rear door.
For the twelfth year, the Valley Garden Club will be awarding a scholarship to assist a student pursuing an education in horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. One $1,500 scholarship will be awarded for the full academic year and given to the student to further their education. Students attending Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi High Schools can contact their guidance office for scholarship application and information. The application, essay regarding the student’s career goals, two recommendations and an official transcript must be received by April 14. The Valley Garden Club, established in 1974, meets at Lynnwood Lutheran Church monthly.
