The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, in partnership with Washington County Heritage Alliance, is holding a Free Museum Day - a new event to be held at six participating museums in Washington County. Free Museum Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 and all guests who participate will have the opportunity to tour the LeMoyne House, the Bradford House Museum, Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, and the Duncan and Miller Glass Museum at no cost.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 24