Rostraver Sportsmen Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road, in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.

