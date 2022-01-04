Rostraver Sportsmen Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road, in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
Latest News
- Plan would give millions to closed businesses
- Pennsylvania's historical markers revised to share state's history more accurately
- Former controller Namie named chief of staff for commissioners
- Pennsylvania launches new water assistance program
- Amwell Township man charged for sexual assault of a minor
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 29
-
Feb 5
-
Mar 16