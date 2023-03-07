Lisa Seligman, an award-winning Pittsburgh-based photographer specializing in capturing the poetry of nature, will be the guest speaker at the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club meeting on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peters Township Public Library. Lisa has explored photography as a fine-art medium for over twenty years and enjoys teaching and sharing her passion for nature photography with others. She is enamored with capturing the landscape when the light and atmosphere are just right and finding smaller subjects often overlooked, such as leaves and spent flowers. An Associated Artists of Pittsburgh member, her work appears in numerous private and corporate collections. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more info, contact Jim McNutt at 724-747-1300.
