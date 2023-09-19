The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a coffee and crafts program on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. The group will meet at the Mingo Creek Park Office. This month’s craft is a faux pumpkin floral centerpiece. Materials will be provided. Participants can bring faux flowers and branches to contribute to their project. Light refreshments and treats will be provided. The fee is $5. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867. Mingo Creek County Park is 13 miles east of Washington, off Route 136.
